Telangana polls 2023: Biggest and lowest victory margins among Hyderabad constituencies

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:21 PM, Sun - 3 December 23

Hyderabad: The old city voters presented a rare distinction of registering the highest and lowest victory margins among the 15 assembly constituencies of Hyderabad district.

AIMIM’s Akbaruddin Owaisi bagged the highest margin of 81,660 votes from the Chandrayangutta. As many as 99,776 voters exercised their franchise in favour of Akbaruddin while his opponent Muppi Seetharam Reddy (BRS) polled 18,116 votes.

After a neck-to-neck fight between AIMIM candidate Jaffar Hussain and MBT’s Amjed Ullah Khan for the Yakutpura assembly constituency, the former emerged victorious with a slender margin of 878 votes. This happens to be the lowest victory margin secured by a winning candidate among assembly constituencies of Hyderabad. Hussain secured 46,153 votes and Khan got 45,275 votes.

Among the victory margins, AIMIM’s Mohammed Mubeen, a first time contestant, polled 67,025 votes more than his nearest BRS contestant, Mir Inayat Ali Baqri.

T Padma Rao (BRS) from Secunderabad constituency, secured the third highest margin of 45,240 votes. He polled 78,223 votes defeating his nearest opponent Adam Santhosh Kumar of Congress.