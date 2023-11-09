Telangana Polls 2023: Talasani Srinivas Yadav files nomination from Sanathnagar

Scores of women along with Talasani Srinivas Yadav's wife embraced pink-colored sarees, displaying their support for BRS

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:19 PM, Thu - 9 November 23

Hyderabad: Accompanied by a carnival of supporters who painted the streets with enthusiasm, Talasani Srinivas Yadav of the BRS on Thursday filed his nomination papers for the Sanathnagar constituency at the Secunderabad Zonal Office.

Kicking off the rally from Jabber Complex in Bansilalpet around 10 in the morning, the incumbent MLA dressed in his usual whites and staple pink scarf stood tall in the procession vehicle. Amid resonating cheers of ‘Jai Telangana’ and ‘Jai KCR’, the wave of rosy hues reached the Patny X Roads late afternoon, passing the noted City Light building and Bata Showroom.

Leaving no stone unturned, the party cadre armed with pink flags turned up wearing matching headgear and scarves. Scores of women along with Yadav’s wife embraced pink-colored sarees, displaying their support for BRS.

While traditional dappu beats led his nomination rally from the front, the latest tunes released in support of Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao lifted the spirits of participants. In a show of respect, the Animal Husbandry Minister was also accorded with the revered gajamala at two different locations.