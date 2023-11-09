Telangana Polls 2023: Welfare scheme beneficiaries campaign for BRS in Suryapet

BRS has a new set of star campaigners - the beneficiaries of the multiple welfare schemes of the State government, who are now spiritedly campaigning for the party

By Srinivas P. Updated On - 05:28 PM, Thu - 9 November 23

SK Nayeem, a disabled pensioner, decorated his tri-motorcycle for BRS elections campaign in Suryapet.

Suryapet: The BRS has a new set of star campaigners – the beneficiaries of the multiple welfare schemes of the State government, who are now spiritedly campaigning for the party. They were the centre of attraction during a campaign rally in Suryapet on Thursday.

A differently-abled youngster, Sheik Nayeem, a native of Suryapet town, decorated his tri-motorcycle with photos of Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao, Energy Minister G Jagadish Reddy apart from the party election symbol and participated in the rally.

Speaking to Telangana Today, Nayeem said he was running a small pan shop in the town and income from it was not enough to meet the expenditure of his family before 2014 when his pension was less than Rs.1,000. After the BRS came into power and increased the pension for the differently-abled to Rs 3,016 per month, his family came out of financial distress. He said he would vote for the BRS with the full confidence that the Chief Minister would fulfill his promise to increase the pension to Rs.5,016 per month after the elections. There was no doubt that the BRS retain power, he said.

A 70-year-old farmer from Thimmapuram, Uppani Veeraiah, said he owned four acres of agricultural land and was getting Rs 40,000 per year under Rythu Bandhu. Moreover, his land was getting proper irrigation, which had completely changed his family’s financial condition. He was also a beneficiary of the Aasara old age pension of Rs 2,016 per month. To show his gratitude to BRS, he voluntarily came to Suryapet and participated in the rally not caring about his age, he added.

Another old age pensioner Enabothu Venkatanarsimha Reddy from Chivvemla said the hiked pension of Rs.2,016 had helped him live independently since he did not have to ask his his son for his daily expenses. It was helping him lead a dignified life, he said.