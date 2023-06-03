Telangana: Power demand peaks as summer intensifies

The demand for power on Friday stood at 200.492 million units, whereas it was 177.756 mu on the same day last year

10:40 PM, Sat - 3 June 23

Representational Image

Hyderabad: With temperatures crossing 40 degrees Celsius in most parts of the State over the last few weeks, power consumption too has gone up across the State, especially in the Greater Hyderabad limits.

Electrical energy consumption by households in the State, especially in Hyderabad city, has increased sharply in May due to the rise in day temperatures. In the last 10 days, the power demand again went up, from 176.754 mu to 200.492 mu in the State. In fact, during the beginning of May, the power demand was just 136. 894 mu but has been gradually increasing every week.

Officials said the rise in power demand in the State was due to soaring day temperatures and increase in demand from domestic and industrial sectors. Since the Vanakalam (kharif) season is scheduled to begin this month, the power utilities are anticipating a further, sharp increase in power demand.

During the Yasangi season in March, the power demand in the State touched 290 mu and officials are expecting it to cross 300 mu during the upcoming Vanakalam season.

According to power officials, since agricultural activities were not going on in the State, the power demand was slightly less right now, but once sowing starts, the demand would increase gradually.

The agriculture sector accounts for 37 percent of the total electricity consumption in the State and as a majority of farmers use bore wells for cultivating crops, there would be a surge in power consumption.

The State had already recorded a peak demand of 15,497 MW on March 30 early this year. The power utility department had earlier predicted that the peak demand would touch 16,000 MW in May and made arrangements for electricity supply.

Telangana is just behind Tamil Nadu among South Indian States with high electricity consumption.