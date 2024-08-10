Telangana: Power officials asked to accelerate hydel power generation

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10 August 2024, 06:08 PM

File photo of Deputy CM Bhatti Vikramarka

Hyderabad: Deputy Chief Minister and Energy Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka on Saturday directed power officials to generate maximum power from hydel projects set up on Krishna and Godavari rivers.

Bhatti, who held a review meeting on the power sector, said since all the reservoirs in the State were full, the power officials should take steps to generate maximum power through hydel power plants. With regard to thermal power projects, officials were asked to ensure that coal reserves were available for at least 17 days in each plant in the State. He also asked officials to send reports regarding the condition and production of power stations once a week to him.