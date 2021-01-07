Telangana: Pregnant staffers at govt, pvt colleges allowed to work from home

By | Published: 12:50 am

Hyderabad: Pregnant staffers at government and private aided junior colleges have been exempted from physical attendance and allowed to work from home due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The decision was taken following a representation made by Telangana Inter Vidya Naari Shakthi, requesting the government to exempt pregnant working women from physical attendance and allow them to work from home.

Commissioner of Intermediate Education, Syed Omer Jaleel in proceedings issued on Wednesday said, “After careful examination of the request of Inter Vidya Naari Shakthi, Convenor, in accordance with the CDC guidelines, permission is hereby accorded to pregnant women exempting them from physical attendance and to work from home due to Covid-19.”

On Tuesday, all the teaching and non-teaching staff of the government and private aided junior colleges in the State were instructed to attend their respective colleges regularly.

