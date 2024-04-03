Telangana private colleges seek urgent release of student scholarships

By Telangana Today Published Date - 3 April 2024, 09:55 PM

Hyderabad: The Telangana Private Degree and PG Colleges Management Association urged the State government to immediately release the students’ scholarships and fee reimbursement arrears.

Towards this, association president Dr. Bojja Suryanarayana Reddy met Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and submitted a representation here on Wednesday. The association highlighted issues being faced by managements due to non-release of fee reimbursement and scholarships of students on time.

