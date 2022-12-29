Telangana procures 59 lakh metric tonnes of paddy

The total worth of the paddy procured so far is Rs 12,051 crore and already Rs 11,000 crore has been deposited into the farmers bank accounts.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 04:35 PM, Thu - 29 December 22

Hyderabad: The State Government has procured 59 lakh metric tonnes of paddy from 10.40 lakh farmers till date this season. The total worth of the paddy procured so far is Rs 12,051 crore and already Rs 11,000 crore has been deposited into the farmers bank accounts.

Among the 7,011 paddy procurement centres, 4,607 centres have been shut as the procurement at these centres was completed as per schedule. Of all the districts, highest stocks of 6 lakh metric tonnes was procured in Nizamabad district, followed by four lakh metric tonnes in Nalgonda, Civil Supplies Minister G Kamalakar said in a statement.

The paddy procurement was continuing in Adilabad, Gadwal, Ranga Reddy and Vikarabad districts, he added.