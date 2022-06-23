Telangana proposes innovative PRTS for Hyderabad, seeks central assistance

Hyderabad: Telangana Government is proposing to set up an innovative Personal Rapid Transit System (PRTS) from State Assembly to Paradise Metro station in Hyderabad. The PRTS envisages use of cable cars or pod cars for transporting small group of passengers from one destination to another. The pod or cable cars can carry four to eight persons and such PRTS facility is operational in three to four countries, including the Heathrow airport in London.

Under this innovative system automated vehicles are operated on a network of specially built corridors. Though, it is an urban public transport system, usually, the capacity of pod cars or cable cards is four to eight passengers. After boarding a pod car, passengers have to press the destination station button on the dedicated corridor and the system transports the pod car to the station automatically. At present, only three to four PRTS are operational in the world, including the one at Heathrow Airport, covering about 4 kms.

In Hyderabad, the State Government is proposing the PRTS to cover ten kilometre distance. The proposed corridor integrates with different transport systems like Metro Rail at Assembly station, Paradise and Khairtabad and MMTS at James street station and Khairtabad station. Indian Port Rail and Railway Corporation Limited is consultant for preparation of feasibility study and Detailed Project Report for the above corridor.

Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister KT Rama Rao who met union Minister of Housing and Urban Affairs Hardeep Singh Puri in New Delhi on Thursday, urged the centre to provide provide standards, specifications and legal or regulatory framework at the earliest so that Telangana Government could proceed further in developing the project. A special committee has been constituted under Ministry of Road Transport and Highways to formulate and recommend standards and specifications for PRTS in the country.

At present, the Hyderabad Metro Rail network is operational covering 69 kms and MMTS covers 46 kms in the city. Now, the Telangana Government is keen to take up the PRTS on the State Assembly to Paradise Metro station.

In addition to the PRTS, KT Rama Rao also appealed to the union Minister to consider extending assistance financial support of Rs.2,850 crore (one-third cost) under AMRUT for the Rs.8,648.54 crore for taking up phase I of STP projects in city, Sewer network project and phase II of STP project covering upto ORR. The balance cost of the Rs.8648.54 crore, is being met by the Telangana Government.