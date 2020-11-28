Telangana prospering under KCR: Marri Rajashekhar

TS was the first State to constitute She Teams to address problems such as eve teasing and anti-social elements, said TRS Malkajgiri parliamentary constituency in-charge

Hyderabad: TRS Malkajgiri parliamentary constituency in-charge Marri Rajashekhar Reddy said under the able leadership of Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao, Telangana was prospering in all sectors without compromising on law and order.

Telangana was the first State to constitute She Teams to address problems such as eve teasing and anti-social elements who previously used to cause inconvenience to residents. Such elements were addressed by the Telangana government with iron hand, he reminded to residents while campaigning for the party in the colonies of Somajiguda.

According top priority to safety and security, the State government has installed over 5.5 lakh surveillance cameras across Hyderabad. “As residents of Hyderabad, it is our responsibility to cast vote for progressive government and aid in further growth and development of the city,” said Reddy.

The TRS government has announced several welfare programmes for the poor and many people have benefited through programmes such as Kalyana Lakshmi and Rythu Bandhu, said Reddy while appealing residents of Somajiguda to ensure the victory of TRS candidate Sangeeta Yadav with big majority in the GHMC elections.

