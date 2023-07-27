Telangana Rains: 503 pregnant women shifted to safer locations, says Health dept

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:39 PM, Thu - 27 July 23

Hyderabad: The public health wing has shifted 503 pregnant women from rain-affected areas to safer locations so that they can be assisted in safe deliveries.

The authorities have also built adequate stocks of medicines and established a 24/7 call centre at the PHD office (040-24651119) to coordinate and address healthcare emergencies.

The Director of Public Health (DPH), Telangana, Dr G Srinivasa Rao said that leaves for all healthcare workers have been cancelled and the staff deployed in areas impacted by heavy rains.

Command control centres were established at all DM&HO offices and the PHC Medical officers have been instructed to have phone numbers of all RMOs for coordination.

“Instructions have been issued to visit residential schools and hostels and have close coordination with all line departments. All hospitals and PHCs are asked to have sufficient stocks of essential medicines and consumables including Anti Snake Venom (ASV),” he said.

The health authorities urged people to take precautions from water and vector-borne diseases, which could see a surge when rains subside. Apart from seasonal ailments, there is also a risk of spread of conjunctivitis, which happens frequently during monsoons, doctors said.

Measures against conjunctivitis

• Wash hands or sanitize frequently (every 2 hours)

• Avoid touching your eyes

• A person with conjunctivitis should self-isolate for a few days till watering and discharge stops

• Do not share towels, handkerchiefs or bedding with a person with conjunctivitis

• Do not self-medicate

• Avoid public places, especially, water parks and public swimming pools

Vector borne ailments:

Dengue and Typhoid precautions:

1. Observe dry day once a week at home

2. Take precautions while consuming street food

3. Typhoid is water-borne while dengue is vector-borne

4. Outdoor food stalls must ensure safe drinking water is available

5. Take mosquito controlling measures at home

6. Vulnerable groups can get influenza shots on doctors advise

7. Wear long sleeve cloths to avoid mosquito bites during morning

8. Dengue mosquito is morning biter

9. Malaria mosquito bites in from 9 pm to 5 am