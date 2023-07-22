Rains: Harish Rao gifts umbrellas to street vendors in Siddipet

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:59 PM, Sat - 22 July 23

BRS leaders are presenting Umbrellas to vendors in Siddipet on Saturday.

Siddipet: Moved by the plight of street vendors, who were drenched in the rain while selling their wares in Siddipet, Finance Minister T Harish Rao on Saturday presented them with umbrellas.

During a recent visit to the town, the Minister had noticed the vendors struggling in the rain. He immediately ordered 100 umbrellas. Former Municipal chairperson Kadavergu Rajanarsu, BRS town president Sampath Kumar Reddy, along with other leaders distributed the umbrellas. The vendors thanked the Minister for the gesture.

Rajanarsu said they would distribute the umbrellas to all vendors shortly. Yoga mats were also distributed to yoga practitioners after the Saturday morning yoga session.

