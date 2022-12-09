Telangana: Rare Jain idol discovered in Basar

By Telangana Today Updated On - 05:04 PM, Fri - 9 December 22

Hyderabad: Kotha Telangana Charitra Brundam (KTCB) discovered a rare idol of Jain dharma at an ancient temple in Basar town. The idol with four hands was found when the KTCB members, led by its convenor Sriramoju Haragopal, explored the village.

“It was found by Balagam Rammohan, a historian and researcher at KTCB, at Kukkuteswara temple known as Indra Tirtha,” Haragopal said.

The discovery of an idol of Jain dharma showed that the place has historical prominence. According to Haragopal, the idol has a conch shell in the back hands while the nija (front) hands Abhaya hand and fruit in the left hand. A crown on the head, prabhavali behind the head, large kundalas for the ears, trivalitas seen for Jain Tirthankaras on the throat, kanthika, necklace on the neck, kadias on the legs, and bangles on the arms are seen.

The sculpture may belong to the 9th or 10th century, he added.