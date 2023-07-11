Telangana reaches out to Telugus stranded in rain-hit Himachal

With heavy rains lashing Himachal Pradesh, the State government has initiated measures to ensure the safety and safe return of Telugu people, especially students stuck in the rain-hit State.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 11:48 AM, Tue - 11 July 23

Hyderabad: With heavy rains lashing Himachal Pradesh, the State government has initiated measures to ensure the safety and safe return of Telugu people, especially students stuck in the rain-hit State.

Instructions have been issued to Resident Commissioner Gaurav Uppal in Telangana Bhavan to take necessary action steps.

Industries Minister KT Rama Rao tweeted: “Have received information from some distressed parents that a few Telugu students are stuck at Kullu and Manali of Himachal Pradesh. Have alerted our Resident Commissioner in New Delhi to assist the students. If anyone needs assistance they can reach out to TS_ Bhavan or @KTRoffice.”

Have received information from some distressed parents that a few Telugu students are stuck in

Kullu and Manali of Himachal Pradesh Have alerted our Resident Commissioner in New Delhi to assist the students If anyone needs assistance they can reach out to @TS_Bhavan or… — KTR (@KTRBRS) July 11, 2023