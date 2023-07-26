Telangana records highest per capita income in country for second consecutive year

With a per capita income of Rs 3,08,732, Telangana has outpaced other Indian major States, followed closely by Karnataka with Rs 3,01,673

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10:12 PM, Wed - 26 July 23

Hyderabad: Telangana has emerged top among the major States with the highest per capita income at current prices for the fiscal year 2022-23, according to the latest data released by the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (MoSPI) in the Parliament. With a per capita income of Rs 3,08,732, Telangana has outpaced other Indian major States, followed closely by Karnataka with Rs 3,01,673, and Haryana with Rs 2,96,685.

Telangana witnessed a significant jump in the per capita income compared to the previous years during the post-Covid era. The per capita income of Telangana was Rs 2,25,687 in 2020-21. In 2021-22, the State had recorded a per capita income of Rs 2,65,942, leading the list among all major States. Thus, the State secured the top position for second consecutive fiscal. Karnataka closely trailed with a per capita income of Rs 2,65,623 in 2021-22.

At constant prices, Haryana topped the list with a per capita income of Rs 1,81,961 in 2022-23. Karnataka and Tamil Nadu secured the second and third positions, respectively, with per capita incomes of Rs 1,76,383 and Rs 1,66,463. Telangana recorded a per capita of Rs.1,64,657 in 2022-23 at constant prices.

The per capita income is an essential economic indicator that reflects the average income earned by the residents of a State or a country. The rise in Telangana’s per capita income highlights the State’s economic growth and development in recent years.