MS Swaminathan keen on visiting Telangana

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:25 PM, Wed - 26 July 23

Hyderabad: MS Swaminathan, considered the Father of the Green Revolution in India, has evinced keen interest to visit Telangana. The growth of the agriculture sector in the State is said to have made an impact on the 98-year-old agronomist.

“I will come to Telangana the moment my health improves a bit,” he assured a high level team from the State led by Agriculture Minister S Niranjan Reddy and Secretary for Agriculture, M Raghunandan Rao that called on him at his Ratnanagar residence in Chennai on Wednesday.

He wanted to visit the State to know for himself the rapid strides made in the farm sector. He was impressed the way the State has been implementing pro farmers policies including Rythu Bandhu, Rythu Bima and round the clock free power supply for agriculture services under the leadership of Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao, Niranjan Reddy said, adding that the inspiration drawn from Swaminathan was the driving force behind the implementation of important moves that led to the rapid expansion of irrigation facilities and procurement of food grain produced by the farmers.

He was appraised that Rythu Bandhu and Rythu Bima schemes of the Telangana government were among the 20 major schemes recognised by the United Nations Food & Agriculture Organization as notable initiatives with positive impact on the humanity.

“I know all the things,” said Swaminathan, who previously served as FAO chairman.

“I feel lucky to have met Swaminathan, the father of the agricultural revolution, as the Agriculture Minister of Telangana under the leadership of Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao,” Niranjan Reddy said.

Swaminathan was responsible for the formation of ICRISAT. He had also served as the director of ICAR. His stint at ICAR was instrumental for many new innovations in the field of agriculture.

