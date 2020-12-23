Telangana reels under bitter cold wave as winter peaks

The TSDPS also said temperatures below five degrees Celsius were recorded in other places in Adilabad and also in Kumram Bheem Asifabad.

By | Published: 11:52 pm

Hyderabad: Telangana was a mere four degrees away from a sub-zero degree winter on Tuesday night as cold wave conditions prevailed in Adilabad, Hyderabad and Medak districts.

While the India Meteorological Department, Hyderabad said the lowest minimum temperature of 6.7 degrees Celsius was recorded at Adilabad, the Telangana State Development Planning Society’s recordings put Arli in Adilabad right on top of the coldest place list, with this small village shivering at a mere 4.3 degree Celsius. In the GHMC limits, the lowest temperature recorded was 7.5 degrees Celsius in Rajendranagar, the TSDPS said.

As per IMD’s average for the capital city, the night temperature on Tuesday was 11.2 degrees Celsius, which itself was four degrees below normal. The IMD has said there would be fog or mist in the early morning on Thursday as well.

The TSDPS also said temperatures below five degrees Celsius were recorded in other places in Adilabad and also in Komaram Bheem Asifabad. The minimum temperatures over the next three days were expected to be in the range of eight to 13 degrees Celsius in Adilabad, Komaram Bheem, Kamareddy, Vikarabad, Nirmal, Mancherial, Jagtial, Rajanna Sircilla, Nizamabad, Peddapalli, Karimnagar, Jayashankar Bhupalpally and Medak districts.

In the city, the lowest temperatures recorded till 8.30 am on Wednesday by the TSDPS included 10.1 at West Marredpally, 12.6 in Shaikpet, 12.9 in Trimulgherry and 13.3 in Jubilee Hills.

