Telangana registers drop in fire accidents

Officials attribute the drop to awareness programmes organised by the department across the State.

Hyderabad: There is a drop in fire accidents in the State in 2021, with 7,149 incidents reported as against 7,899 the previous year, according to data provided by the State Disaster Response and Fire Services Department.

Officials are attributing the drop to the high number of awareness programmes organised by the department across the State. The department conducted 10,131 awareness programme apart from conducting 303 surprise inspections at factories, commercial establishments, hospitals, educational institutions, theatres and malls among other places.

Regional Fire Officer V Papaiah said the department was now focusing more on creating awareness. “The greater the awareness of fire safety in public, the more they will be cautious and take precautions. Hence we are regularly reaching out to the public at various platforms,” he said.

The department also got new fire tenders and other equipment to immediately respond and deal with all kinds of fires. “With the available equipment, we are engaged in various other tasks including rescue operations. In 2021, we responded to 536 rescue and emergency calls,” Papaiah said.

Not only this, the fire personnel also reach out and rescue birds and in some instances, stray animals trapped in treetops, power cables and open wells too. “Every call is attended to with dedication, be it related to humans or other beings,” he said.

The Fire Department will take its awareness programmes a step ahead by conducting more events during the Fire Service Week which is from April 14 to April 20. The department will also be organising fire prevention lectures and demonstrations in apartments and colonies detailing LPG safety, electrical safety and careless smoking. Fire drills and fire aid firefighting training will also be organised. It also plans to organize workshops and seminars.

