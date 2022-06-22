Telangana: Registration for EdCET extended till July 6

Hyderabad: The last date for registration and submission of online applications for the Telangana State Education Common Entrance Test (TS EdCET) 2022 without a late fee has been extended up to July 6.

TS EdCET 2022 Convener Prof. A Ramakrishna on Wednesday urged interested candidates to apply at the earliest in order to get the exam centre of their choice or those nearer to them in view of the limited capacity of centres. Students who were expecting their final year/semester results also may apply, he added.

The TS EdCET is conducted for admissions into two-year BEd regular courses offered by the Colleges of Education in the State. More details at https://edcet.tsche.ac.in/.