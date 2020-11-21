Telangana reports drastic drop in swine flu cases

By | Published: 9:12 pm

Hyderabad: The ongoing Covid-19 pandemic and the precautions taken by people against SARS-CoV-2 appears to have played a big role in reduction of the seasonal swine flu cases in Telangana.

On Saturday, the public health officials said that between June and November of this year, only 55 H1N1 cases were reported in the State. During the same time frame, 886 H1N1 cases were reported last year from the 33 districts of the State.

In Hyderabad, between June and November of this year, just 20 H1N1 cases were reported while last year during the same period, 487 swine flu cases were reported. In Rangareddy district, 124 swine flu cases were reported last year while this year, between June and November, the district health officials have reported just 16 H1N1 cases.

Senior health officials on Saturday said that extensive use of masks, physical distancing, hand sanitisation and avoiding mass gatherings, which are guidelines for containment of Covid-19, appears to have also helped to curb the H1N1 infections in the State.

