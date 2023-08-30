Telangana: Revanth, Uttam spar over tickets

In the latest episode, TPCC president A Revanth Reddy and Nalgonda MP N Uttam Kumar Reddy were stated to have entered into a verbal clash over recommending candidates’ names for the Assembly elections to the party high command

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:00 AM, Wed - 30 August 23

Hyderabad: Despite the show of solidarity being put up by various factions within the Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC), differences of opinion continue to plague it.

In the latest episode, TPCC president A Revanth Reddy and Nalgonda MP N Uttam Kumar Reddy were stated to have entered into a verbal clash over recommending candidates’ names for the Assembly elections to the party high command. The incident, sources said, made the Nalgonda MP storm out of the meeting setting off rumours that the matter was getting escalated to Delhi. The ruckus began at a meeting in Gandhi Bhavan on Tuesday where the leaders were to scrutinise the applications seeking tickets for the ensuing elections.

With multiple applications being received in a few constituencies, besides two or more applications from one family, the party leaders had different opinions over the issue. The TPCC president was of the view that no specific recommendation should be made to the party high command over the issue of two applications from one family. Ultimately, the party would take a final call in such a situation, he said. Incidentally Uttam Kumar Reddy and his wife Padmavathy Red dy are both aspirants for Assembly tickets from Huzurnagar and Kodad constituencies, respectively.

Countering Revanth, Uttam was learnt to have argued that even in case of multiple applications being filed from one family, the State leadership could recommend the names based on their winning probability. What was supposed to be a discussion between the TPCC president and Nalgonda MP, degenerated into an argument shortly, with Uttam insisting that State leadership should make a recommendation to the party high command.

However, Revanth reportedly shot back asking him not to dictate terms. Irked over Revanth Reddy’s response, Uttam is learnt to have left the meeting in a huff. Amidst these fireworks, the State Congress leadership, during the three-hour marathon meeting, has decided to conduct another round of meeting on September 2.

The decisions taken in the meeting would be placed before the AICC Screening Committee led by chairman Muralidharan. The committee would stay put in city for three days and seek opinions from all sections.

Also Read Congress sees 25 aspirants for 3 constituencies in Mancherial