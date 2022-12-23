Telangana: Rich tributes paid to former PM PV Narasimha Rao

Congress failed to give due respect to PV, says MLA Vinay Bhaskar

By Telangana Today Updated On - 04:03 PM, Fri - 23 December 22

Hanamkonda: Minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao, MLAs Dasyam Vinay Bhaskar, Vodithela Satish Kumar and others have paid rich tributes to former Prime Minister PV Narasimha Rao on the occasion of the latter’s 18th death anniversary here on Friday by garlanding his statue.

Remembering the services rendered by PV Narasimha Rao as the Prime Minister of India, Dayakar Rao said that the country was put on the growth path with his visionary decisions on economic reforms and added that PV was an honest leader.

“We feel proud of PV Narasimha Rao who was the son of the soil of Telangana. He has set standards for the Chief Minister as well as the Prime Minister posts,” he said.

MLA Vinay Bhaskar said that the Congress party had not recognised the services of PV Narasimha Rao and did not offer due respects to him. “But the Telangana government has built a museum in memory of late PV Narasimha Rao at his native village Vangara near here. The veterinary university has also been named after him by the BRS government,” the MLA said.

Zilla Parishad Chairman Sudheer Kumar, corporator Vemula Srinivas, Vaman Rao and others were present.