Five died, including a minor, in separate accidents in Khammam

By Telangana Today Published Date - 11:55 AM, Thu - 1 June 23

A car carrying four persons was crushed in between two lorries, killing three of them at Konijerla in Khammam district on Thursday

Khammam: Five persons died, including a minor, one injured in separate accidents in Khammam district on Thursday.

In a road accident at Konijerla three persons of a family died. The incident occurred when a car in which the deceased were travelling was crushed in between two lorries. The car rammed into a lorry, which came to a halt suddenly because of a stationary lorry on the road and then the car was hit by another lorry from behind.

Those travelling in the car, Parupalli Rajesh (36), his wife Sujatha (34) and their son Ashwith (13) were killed on the spot while another son of the couple, Divijith was injured grievously. The injured boy was shifted to District General Hospital for treatment.

Rajesh of Vippalamadaka village in Wyra mandal works in a pharmacy company in Hyderabad and was going to his native village when the incident occured. A pall of gloom descended on the village following the incident.

In another accident at VM Banjar in Penuballi mandal two drivers were killed on the spot when two lorries, which they were driving collided with each other during mid-night hours on Wednesday.

Police and emergency rescue teams had to struggle for two hours to retrieve the dead bodies of the drivers from the crushed cabins of the vehicles. The identity of the drivers was not yet known.