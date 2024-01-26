Telangana: Robbery in Kolguru village ends in death of 55-year-old woman

The victim, identified as Chenna Shyamala (55), was attacked by a burglar at her residence.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 26 January 2024, 04:15 PM

Siddipet: A woman in Kolguru village tragically lost her life following a robbery bid in the early hours of Friday. The victim, identified as Chenna Shyamala (55), was attacked by a burglar at her residence. Police reports indicate that the incident occurred around 5:30 am when Shyamala exited her bedroom to use the washroom. Her husband, Srinivas, remained asleep in the bedroom, which the thief had locked from the outside.

The assailant confronted Shyamala as she stepped out of the bathroom. To muffle her screams, he used a pillow and clothes, subsequently robbing her of her gold jewelry, including a three-tola gold Mangalasutra and half-tula earrings. Due to the prolonged suffocation, Shyamala lost consciousness.

Upon waking, Srinivas found the bedroom door locked from the outside. Shyamala, who regained regained consciousness managed to open the door and told her husband that the robber wore a mask. Srinivas immediately sought medical help, but was told to take her to a better hospital as her blood pressure levels were high. After initial treatment, she was rushed to another hospital, where she was declared dead on arrival at the hospital.

Commissioner of Police B Anuradha, along with ADCP A Srinvas Rao, Gajwel ACP Ramesh, Inspector A Jan Reddy, and other officials, visited the crime scene. The police have formed special teams to apprehend the suspect involved in this tragic incident.