Andhra Pradesh: Group 1, 2 job notification to be issued this month

The notification for Group 1 and Group 2 recruitment will be issued before this month end to fill 100 and 900 posts respectively

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:24 PM, Wed - 1 November 23

Vijayawada: The notification for Group 1 and Group 2 recruitment will be issued before this month end to fill 100 and 900 posts respectively, according to Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission chairman Gautham Sawang.

The Group 1 prelims would be held in February and steps were being taken to complete the entire process in a transparent manner, he said here on Wednesday. Last year, the Group 1 process was completed in record nine months time and this year also it would be done on the same lines, he revealed.

Sawang said that the Group 1 prelims would have only one paper instead of two papers and the mains would have four papers instead of five. Two of the papers would be objective type while two others would be descriptive style. Also, there would be only one paper instead of two in language and there is no change in the syllabus, he disclosed, and added that these changes were brought in after examining the UPSC and Maharashtra Public Service Commission examinations.

The APPSC would conduct examinations for 2,200 Assistant Professors posts in December and declare the results in January, he stated.