Telangana role model for other States: Koppula Eashwar

The Welfare Minister laid the foundation for various developmental programmes in Lyagalamarri and Ramabadrunipalli of Pegadapalli mandal on Wednesday.

By | Published: 12:41 am

Jagitial: Welfare Minister Koppula Eashwar said in the entire country, Telangana stood in the number one position in growth and development and has become a role model for other States. He said, this was materialised only because of the various developmental and welfare schemes designed by the Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao.

The Welfare Minister laid the foundation for various developmental programmes in Lyagalamarri and Ramabadrunipalli of Pegadapalli mandal on Wednesday.

Speaking on the occasion, Eashwar said welfare and developmental programmes have been implemented in rural areas perfectly and there was visible change in villages.

All basic facilities have been provided to people living in villages through palle pragathi. Not only Hyderabad, basic facilities were provided in towns, villages and thandas. Trees plantation has been taken up in a big way by developing nurseries in every village.

A total of 430 development and welfare schemes were introduced and successfully implemented in the State. Right from new born baby to aged persons, everybody was getting the benefits of the various schemes implemented by the State government.

Safe and protected drinking water is being supplied to people through Mission Bhagiratha. Parched lands have turned into green fields with completion of Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation project, he said, adding that round-the-clock 24-hour current was being supplied for agriculture, industrial and domestic purposes.

While Rythu Bandhu and Rythu Bhima were provided to protect the interests of farmers, Kalyanalaxmi, Shadhi Mubharak, aasara pension and other schemes have been implemented.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .