Telangana RTA cracks whip on pvt bus operators

Hyderabad: Cracking the whip on the private bus operators who are fleecing passengers by charging excess fare keeping in view the Sankranti rush, the Regional Transport Authority (RTA) has conducted surprise raids on private buses in the city.

According to RTA officials, raids are being conducted on private buses for the last three days in different parts of the city including at LB Nagar, Shamshabad and Suchitra.

“We have come to know that some private operators have increased fares and accordingly, a team of officials have conducted a special drive. At LB Nagar, three buses were seized and cases have been booked on six buses for violating rules. At Pedda Amberpet, cases were booked on 15 buses,” said a senior transport official.

Officials said that cases have been booked against 15 buses near Thondupalli in Shamshabad. The special drive, being conducted mostly on the city outskirts, found that some private travel buses are being operated in violation of the norms.

Apart from high fares, the drive was conducted to check payment of road taxes, extra luggage, extra seats, running the vehicle without fitness certificate and causing inconveniences to passengers, officials added.

