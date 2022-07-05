Telangana: Rythu Bandhu for above 5 acres from Tuesday

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 12:17 AM, Tue - 5 July 22

File Photo

Hyderabad: Finance Minister T Harish Rao on Monday said Rythu Bandhu amount would be deposited into the accounts of farmers owning over five acres from Tuesday.

Till date, the Telangana government has deposited Rs 3,946 crore into the accounts of 51.99 lakh farmers, who own up to four acres of land, he said.

The Minister reviewed the disbursement of Rythu Bandhu for the Vaanakalam season here on Monday. Till date, the amount of investment support under Rythu Bandhu scheme was disbursed for 78.93 lakh acres, he said.

With the disbursement for farmers owning over five acres commencing Tuesday, the Minister directed officials to ensure there were no glitches in the disbursement. All the eligible farmers should get Rythu Bandhu assistance, he told the officials.

Rythu Bandhu Samithi president Palla Rajeshwar Reddy and senior officials participated in the meeting.