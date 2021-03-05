Telangana: Safety Week celebrations begin at NTPC Ramagundam

On the opening day, NTPC senior officials and others gathered at Gate No.1 of the main plant and displayed placards with safety slogans.

By | State Bureau | Published: 12:11 am

Peddapalli: Celebrations to mark the 50th National Safety Week began at the National Thermal Power Corporation-Ramagundam on Thursday.

Later, Sunil Kumar, Chief General Manager (Ramagundam and Telangana) hoisted the national safety flag at a programme held at the plant’s safety centre.

While Sunil Kumar administered the safety pledge in English, AK Samaiyar, General Manager (O&M), and Ch Murali Krishna, GM (Mech Erection), administered the same in Hindi and Telugu, respectively.

All GMs, HoDs, employees, CISF officials and office bearers of unions and associations participated in the programme.

On this occasion, DGM (Safety) Ashish Sharma briefed on the safety awareness programmes being planned during the week-long celebrations.

Earlier, safety poster competition for school children, essay writing competition for employees, their family members and associates were conducted.

