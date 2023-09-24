Telangana: SC, ST commission member felicitated in Mancherial

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:37 PM, Sun - 24 September 23

BJP Bellampalli segment in-charge Emaji felicitates Praveen on being appointed as a member of SC, ST Commission in Bellampalli on Sunday.

Mancherial: The BJP Bellampalli Assembly constituency in-charge Koyyala Emaji felicitated Renikuntla Praveen on being appointed as a member of Telangana SC, ST Commission with a shawl in Bellampalli on Sunday.

Emaji opined that inclusion of Praveen in the commission was an honor to an activist of Telangana movement. He wanted the members to ensure justice to weaker sections. He wished Praveen would assume many higher positions in the future and bring recognition to the district. Leaders of BJP Govardhan, Dudi Prakash and Prabhakar were present.

