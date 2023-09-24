KTR to inaugurate Nalgonda IT hub on October 2

Along with district Collector R V Karnan and other officials, Nalgonda MLA Kancherla Bhupal Reddy on Sunday inspected the IT hub, where works have been completed.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:32 PM, Sun - 24 September 23

Nalgonda: Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development K T Rama Rao will inaugurate the IT Hub at Nalgonda on October 2.

According to officials, Rama Rao will inaugurate the IT Hub, which was constructed with Rs.100 crore and where six companies have already completed recruitment for their units in it. He will also inaugurate the Integrated Vegetable and Meat Market and NG college building.

He will also lay the foundation stone for Kalabharathi, mini-tank bund and cable bridge at Chaya Someshwaralayam on the occasion. He will later address a public meeting.