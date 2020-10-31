Telangana schools setting new records

This year the Gross Enrolment Ratio is a whopping 98.4% with 30,52,115 enrolment

Hyderabad: Breaking all notions that education standards in government schools were not up to the mark, students are flocking to primary schools across Telangana, setting new enrolment records. The Gross Enrolment Ratio (GER) this year is a whopping 98.4 per cent with 30,52,115 Enrolment s, according to the Telangana State Statistical Abstract 2020.

According to the statistics, sourced from UDISE data 2018-19, districts including Rangareddy, Medchal-Malkajgiri, Hyderabad, Adilabad, Sangareddy, Narayanpet, Komaram Bheem Asifabad and Jogulamba Gadwal have more than 100 per cent GER in primary schools. This is due to the migration of students from other States or other districts into these districts.

In upper primary schools, a total of 16,84,041 children were enrolled with a GER of 88.1 per cent. Likewise, there were 10,74,334 enrolments and GER stood at 87.08 per cent in high schools across the State. As many as 60,15,597 students were enrolled in the schools.

As per the data, Hyderabad, Medchal-Malkajgiri and Rangareddy districts also have topped in the number of children per school. A total of 8,81,429 children were there in 2,885 schools in Hyderabad with 306 children per school. Similarly, 1,855 schools in Medchal-Malkajgiri district have 5,67,717 enrolments with 306 children per school, while in Rangareddy district, there were 232 children per school and total enrolments stood at 6,30,029 in 2,711 schools. Across the State, in 40,597 schools with 60,15,597 enrolments, the number of children per school stood at 148.

The State’s 40,597 schools include government and local body, MPP/ZPP, Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalayas, Telangana Residential Educational Institutions Society, Social Welfare Day/Residential Schools, Tribal Welfare Society, Tribal Welfare Department Schools, BC Welfare Residential Schools, Minority Welfare, Aided Schools, Central Government Schools, Private & Un-aided Schools etc.

The highest number of schools are in Hyderabad (2,885) followed by Rangareddy (2,711), Nalgonda (2,019) and Medchal-Malkajgiri (1,855).

‘Admission drive attracting more students’

The Badi Bata programme (admission drive), recruitment of teachers and free quality education being provided in the government schools has resulted in high number of admissions each year, the teachers association said.

Every year, the State government is providing Vidya Volunteers at the commencement of the academic year besides new regular teachers have been recruited in the government schools, said the Government Teachers’ Association-TS general secretary, M Veerachary.

The Badi Bata programme has been good in attracting students to the schools. “Given the high cost of education in the private schools, students are preferring to join the government schools. Another reason for increase in admissions in the government schools is the supervision on the schools has increased manifolds. To further strengthen the schools,” he said.

