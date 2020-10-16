Telangana: Scribe, wife end life in Mancherial

Bellampalli police said that the deceased was Mosam Mallesh (38), a scribe working with the 10 TV news channel from Subhashnagar and his wife Narmada (36), a government school teacher.

By | Published: 11:16 am

Mancherial: A newly married news channel reporter and his wife committed suicide by jumping into a lake supposedly depressed over health problems, on the outskirts of Bellampalli town on Thursday midnight. The incident came to light on Friday morning.

Bellampalli police said that the deceased was Mosam Mallesh (38), a scribe working with the 10 TV news channel from Subhashnagar and his wife Narmada (36), a government school teacher. Mallesh was married to Narmada a year back.

Mallesh and Narmada resorted to the extreme act as they both were despaired after reportedly Narmada could not conceive. They loved each other for 12 years and entered wedlock on December 4 last. A suicide note purportedly written by Mallesh was recovered in his bedroom. Details of the note are yet to be disclosed.

Some morning walkers noticed a handbag, slippers and scooty belonging to Narmada and Mallesh on the bund of Pochamma Cheruvu at around 6 am. They alerted the police, who in turn rushed to the spot. The bodies were brought out.

Mallesh’s colleagues and journalist fraternity expressed shock over the incident. They recalled that he was a dedicated reporter and entered the field over a decade back.

