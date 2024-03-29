Telangana secures third rank in employment condition index

The State has also clocked lowest migration rate of 25.2 per cent among the south Indian States of which around 56.2 per cent migrated for employment among the men.

Hyderabad: Telangana has been ranked first among south Indian States and third among 22 major States in the country, in terms of employment condition in the country as per the India Employment Report 2024 published by International Labour Organisation (ILO). Further, the State clocked lowest migration rate of 25.2 per cent among the south Indian States of which around 56.2 per cent migrated for employment among the men.

Based on the employment condition index for 2022 released by the ILO, Delhi secured top spot with a score of 0.79, followed by Himachal Pradesh with score of 0.67. Only these two States have scored higher than the national score of 0.65. Telangana which was ranked 16th rank in 2019, climbed to third spot in 2022, as per the index. Though Telangana as part of erstwhile Andhra Pradesh secured fifth and fourth positions in 2005 and 2012 respectively, it’s rank plummeted to 16th in 2019 following the State bifurcation in 2014.

All the three States along with Gujarat, have consistently performed well in employment generation and secured top positions in the employment condition index, reflecting their robust economic and employment conditions especially improved conditions for women.

Except for Uttarkhand and Gujarat, which were ranked fourth and fifth respectively, all the other BJP-ruled States performed poorly and were ranked below 10. The ‘employment condition index’ has improved between 2004-05 and 2021-22. But a majority of BJP-ruled (including NDA) States like Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, and Madhya Pradesh, along with Odisha and West Bengal, have remained at the bottom throughout this period.

Telangana scored 0.63 and secured second spot in ‘Male employment condition index 2022’ as per the ILO report. While Delhi bagged first rank with a score of 0.78, Gujarat trailed behind Telangana for third position with a score of 0.61. However, Telangana was ranked seventh with a score of 0.58 in the ‘Female employment condition index 2022’.

Employment condition index 2022

State =========== Score === Ranking

Delhi ——————- 0.79 —– 1

Himachal Pradesh —- 0.67 —– 2

Telangana ————- 0.60 —– 3

Uttarakhand ———– 0.59 —– 4

Gujarat —————– 0.57 —– 5

Kerala —————— 0.56 —– 6

Tamil Nadu ———— 0.56 —– 7

Jammu & Kashmir — 0.55 —– 8

Rajasthan ————– 0.55 —– 9

Maharashtra ———– 0.55 —– 10

Andhra Pradesh ——- 0.54 —– 11

Haryana —————- 0.54 —– 12

Assam —————— 0.54 —– 13

Karnataka ————– 0.54 —– 14

Chhattisgarh ———– 0.54 —– 15

Punjab —————— 0.53 —– 16

West Bengal ———– 0.51 —– 17

Madhya Pradesh —— 0.49 —– 18

Uttar Pradesh ———- 0.49 —– 19

Jharkhand ————– 0.49 —– 20

Odisha —————— 0.41 —– 21

Bihar ——————– 0.41 —– 22

India ——————— 0.65