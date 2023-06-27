| Three Institutions In Telangana Get Approval For Integrated Teacher Education Programme

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:32 PM, Tue - 27 June 23

Hyderabad: The National Council for Teacher Education (NCTE) has approved introduction of a four-year Integrated Teacher Education Programme (ITEP) in Maulana Azad National Urdu University (MANUU), National Institute of Technology (NIT) – Warangal and Government Degree College (GDC), Luxettipet, Mancherial district.

The MANUU will offer 50 seats each in BA BEd, BSc BEd and BCom BEd programmes, while NIT-Warangal and GDC Luxettipet will offer BSc BEd and BA BEd programmes with 50 seats each. Presently, one college in the State is offering the ITEP.

Admissions to these institutions along with Central/State University/Institutions including IITs, NITs, RIEs, and Government Colleges for the academic session 2023-24 will be done via the National Common Entrance Test to be conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA).

The NTA has invited applications with the last date to apply on the website https://ncet.samarth.ac.in/ is July 19. The agency has not notified the entrance test date