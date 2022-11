Telangana: Senior journalist GS Varadachari passes away

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 08:08 PM, Thu - 3 November 22

Hyderabad: Senior journalist Govardhana Sundara Varadachari has passed away while undergoing treatment at a private hospital due to prolonged illness and age-related issues. He was 92. He is survived by two sons and two daughters.

In a statement, Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao condoled the demise of Varadachari and extended his deep sympathies to the bereaved family members. He said Varadachari, who hailed from Nizamabad district, extended service to journalism for over four decades.