Telangana sets aside 992 acres for MSMEs

Hyderabad: To promote micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs), the Telangana State Industrial Infrastructure Corporation (TSIIC) has kept nearly 992.67 acres of vacant plots available for these enterprises across 52 industrial parks in the State.

They have been made available at just a click of a button on the TSIIC website using GIS (Geographic Information System) mapping indicating the availability of plots of different sizes across different sectors ranging from automotive to textile and aerospace to electronic among others.

Spread across nine zones of the Corporation, around 1,163 vacant plots of different sizes measuring a total 992.67 acres are available in the State. Of this, the highest 317.79 acres of land is available under Shamshabad zone, followed by 238.95 acres available in Medchal- Siddipet zone and 204.22 acres in Patancheru zone.

According to the officials, majority of vacant plots are available in industrial parks of general category while land is also available in industrial parks in sectors pertaining to automotive, food processing, pharma, biotech, textile, aerospace and precission engineering, electronic manufacturing, SME, IT and ITeS among others. “Besides the industrial parks, we have more than 1.5 lakh acres available for industrial use. The land is available for major investors of all sizes and sectors,” an official of TSIIC told Telangana Today.

As per the newly introduced GIS mapping feature, the investors can visit the TSIIC website ‘https://tsiic.telangana.gov.in‘ and access all information pertaining to available vacant lands inside the industrial parks as well as large parcels of land for their industrial needs. Besides vacant plot availability, the applicants can also obtain information about available infrastructure and other resources including industrial effluent treatment plant, power and water supply, road/train/air connectivity. They can also chose the industrial parks based on their categories like red, orange, white and green, which indicate the hazardous emissions allowed within the industrial park.

