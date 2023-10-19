BRS cadre in upbeat mood in Siddipet, Husnabad after success of KCR’s public meetings

By T.Karnakar Reddy Updated On - 06:18 PM, Thu - 19 October 23

Husnabad MLA Vodithela Sathish Kumar is campaigning in his Constituency on Thursday.

Siddipet: Since the Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao addressed two public meetings in Siddipet district within a gap of two days, it boosted the morale of the cadre. The cadre was campaigning with increased vigour across the district for Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) candidates.

The Chief Minister has launched his election campaign from Husnabad on October 15, and just 48 hours later he addressed another public meeting in Siddipet. The public meetings got a great response from the voters. Both the meetings got a huge turnout of the public which indicated the mood of the people in Siddipet district.

While the followers of Finance Minister T Harish Rao were aiming to increase his last year’s majority of 1.18 lakh votes in Siddipet Constituency, Husnabad MLA Vodithela Sathish Kumar and his team were aiming for one lakh majority this time. Sathish had got 70,000 votes majority in 2018. Sathish Kumar has been extensively touring villages in each and every Mandal. He is also addressing the election rallies in villages apart from visiting the houses of some key party workers in each and every village.

As Minister Harish Rao was busy talking to leaders from across the State, his followers and key leaders of Constituency K Rajanarsu, Macha Venugugopal Reddy, Mareddy Ravinder Reddy, Mandal party presidents, ZPTCs, MPPs were vigorously campaigning in villages with enhanced confidence.

Speaking to Telangana Today Macha Venugopal Reddy has said that there would be no doubt that the victory of Harish Rao is going to be a cakewalk, but they were aiming to increase the last time’s majority. The Chief Minister has also called upon the BRS workers in Siddipet to target the highest majority once again in the State. Sathish Kumar has said that they had a strategy in place to visit each and every village touching every voter. The Husnabad MLA has said that his party workers and leaders would meet each and every voter in his Constituency before he would file his nomination. Again, he has said that they would take up the second round of campaign.

