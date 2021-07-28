Telangana: She Teams receive 2,803 complaints in first half of 2021

Last year, a QR code mechanism for complaints was also launched wherein around 40,000 QR barcodes in Telugu, English, Urdu language were given to police teams across the State

Hyderabad: The Telangana She Teams received 2,803 complaints between January and June this year and booked 271 FIRs against those involved in harassment of women. They also booked 325 petty cases.

According to Swati Lakra, Additional Director-General of Police (Women Safety Wing), the She Teams had attended to 5,072 cases across the State last year. Of this, 68 per cent of cases were due to phone and social media harassment. In a press note here, Lakra said the She Teams were continuing to adopt various modules for their work. These included a special She Team application software designed for teams working across the State to update and store the unit-wise data of complaints and action initiated.

Last year, a QR code mechanism for complaints was also launched wherein around 40,000 QR barcodes in Telugu, English, Urdu language were given to police teams across the State. “Through this facility, the victim can file complaints and also send feedback. The bar codes have been placed in every Metro train and all Metro stations, TSRTC bus depots and bus-stands. The victim only has to scan the bar code and lodge a complaint,” she said.

Among other initiatives, a WhatsApp number was launched last year to enable women from across the State to send complaints through WhatsApp while an awareness project ‘CybHER’ was taken up in association with NGOs aiming students. This apart, online counseling to victims was being provided by She teams and safety clubs formed in different schools and colleges.

