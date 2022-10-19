Telangana: She Teams received 5,125 complaints till September this year

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 05:05 PM, Wed - 19 October 22

Hyderabad: This year, till September, the She Teams have received 5125 complaints from victims in Telangana and almost all the complaints were dealt with immediately.

Additional DCP (Women Safety) Swathi Lakra said 331 teams were working in the State and swiftly initiating action on complaints, both walk-in and online, from the women victims at all their units in the State.

“This year 39 per cent of the complaints were received in-person and 61 per cent through indirect mode. All the complaints have been attended immediately. A total of 4,488 persons underwent counseling,” she said.

The She Teams units across the state conducted 10,836 awareness events for public in schools, colleges, community places and hotspots. They visited the pre-enrolled hotspots every day in their jurisdictional area where offences against women and children occur frequently.

Various new initiatives were taken up by the She Teams to improve their performance, Swati Lakra said. “A software application was especially designed for the She Teams Officers working in Districts /Commissionerates to update and store the unit wise data,” she said.

The Women Safety Wing launched a project called Cyber Congress where two students selected from each government school are trained on cyber safety to create awareness. The project aimed at enabling 3,300 adolescent students as cyber ambassadors from 1650 government schools in 33 districts.

“The project has been completed successfully and now we are preparing for Phase –ll which looks to enable 9,564 adolescent students as cyber ambassadors from 2,391 government Schools in 33 districts of Telangana,” said Swathi Lakra.

Year – 2022

Complaint received so far this year – 5125.

Dial 100 – 21

WhatsApp – 2187.

Hawk Eye – 25.

Email – 35.

Twitter – 23,

Direct walk-in- 1830.

Decoy Operations – 925.

QR Code – 41.

Commissionerate wise complaints:

Cyberabad – 1571.

Hyderabad – 1240.

Rachakonda – 971

Nature of Complaints:

Phone harassment – 31 per cent.

Teasing & Misbehaving – 20 per cent.

Stalking – 9 per cent.

Harassment through social media – 9 per cent.

Complaints with the She Teams can be raised directly at their office or through social media or Hawk Eye app or WhatsApp – 94416-69988.