Swati Lakra receives smart policing award

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 02:05 PM, Fri - 2 September 22

Hyderabad: Additional Director-General of Police, Women Safety Wing, Swati Lakra received smart policing award 2021 from the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI) at a ceremony organized in New Delhi.

The FICCI presented the award to Telangana police for getting outstanding results through SHE Teams and Cyber labs among other initiatives. The SHE Teams concept yielded excellent results in cracking the whip against those who are harassing women.

The Telangana police also organized a series of events to create awareness among students on measures to be taken to prevent cybercrimes.