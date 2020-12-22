Telangana shivers as mercury plummets

Ginnedari in Kumram Bheem Asifabad district records a minimum of 4.3 degrees

By | Published: 12:23 am 12:36 am

Hyderabad: Chilly weather is prevaling all over the State for the last two days, forcing citizens especially those living in the forest fringe areas to remain indoors most of the time. While the minimum temperatures in many parts of the erstwhile Adilabad district dropped further, Ginnedari of Tiryani mandal in Kumram Bheem Asifabad district, Arli (T) in Bheempur, Tamsi, Bela, Sonala of Boath and Neradigonda mandal in Adilabad continued to reel under an undeclared cold wave for the second day on Monday.

Temperatures plummted to 4.3 degress in Ginnedari, while its neighbouring areas including Arli (T) Tamsi and other areas recorded 4.6 degrees. Bela mandal registered a minimum of 5 degrees and Sonala 5.3 degrees. Bharampur of Talamadugu mandal of Adilabad district witnessed 6 degrees Centigrade, according to information available on the Telangana State Development Planning Society’s website.

Meanwhile, Sirpur (U), Wankidi, Kerameri and Tiryani of Kumram Bheem Asifabad district, Pembi in Nirmal and Jainad of Adilabad, Jannaram, Hajipur and Kotapalli mandals belonging to Mancherial district registered temperatures between 6.1 and 8.7 degrees centigrade. Normal life in these mandals was affected due to the low temperatures.

The sudden fall in temperatures was forcing people to remain indoors till at least 9 am, especially those living in villages on the forest fringes and in valleys. With the chilly weather prevailing, farmers in these areas were finding it difficult to venture out to the fields to protect the crops from wild animals. Keeping a watch to protect the fields in nights, called ‘Jaagli’ in Gond language has become a challenging task in the wake of freezing conditions in Adilabad district. Farmers and daily laborers who stay in the agriculture fields in the nights to prevent wild animals from damaging crops, are unable to withstand the chilly weather.

Madavi Sheku, a farmer from remote Mangi village in Tiryani mandal of Kumram Bheem Asifabad district told ‘Telangana Today’ that protecting crops had become a daunting task considering the numbing cold. “We are spending sleepless nights. Even after covering ourselves with multiple blankets and sitting by the bonfire, the chill is unbearable,” he said.

Elsewhere, the sitaution may not be as bad as Adilabad, but people in almost all the districts were facing cold weather. In Khammam, night time temperatures were hovering around 10 to 12 degree Celsius in a few agency mandals like Allapalli, Gundala, Pinapaka, Paloncha, Yellandu, Aswaraopet in the district. A minimum temperature of 10.2 degree Celsius was recorded at Garimellapadu in Chunchupalli mandal on Monday.

The minimum temperature recorded in Khammam district was 11.4 degree Celsius at Kakarvai village of Tirumalapalem mandal. “The copious rainfall the district received seems to be the reason for the cold weather conditions. It is tough for elders like us,” said retired SCCL employee A Nageswar Rao of Yellandu.

Similarly, Nalgonda too reported a fall in night temperatures forcing people to huddle together in front of bonfires. In the State capital, too the minimum temperature recorded was around 11 deg C. Kohir mandal headquarters in Sangareddy district and Algole village near Zaheerabad continued to record lowest temperatures during the current winter season. Kohir recorded 5 degrees celsius while Algole recorded 5.6 degrees celsius. Sangareddy district has been recording low night temperatures throughout the current winter season. BHEL area in Ramachandrapuram mandal has been recording the lowest temperatures in GHMC area.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .