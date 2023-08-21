| Tsrtc To Introduce Buses From Gachibowli To Jadcherla For It Professionals

TSRTC to introduce buses from Gachibowli to Jadcherla for IT professionals

The TSRTC officials said that on a daily basis, the first bus from Gachibowli will start at 7am and the last bus from Jadcherla will start at 3.30 pm.

07:47 PM, Mon - 21 August 23

Hyderabad: For the convenience of passengers, especially for professionals working in the IT corridor, the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) will operate services between Gachibowli and Jadcherla.

The RTC buses will be operated everyday with 30 minutes frequency.

Based on the response from the commuters to the new initiative, more services will be engaged in the route in future.