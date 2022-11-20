| Telangana Son Along With His Wife Kills Father Over Property Issues At Yacharam

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 07:38 PM, Sun - 20 November 22

Hyderabad: A man was killed allegedly by his son and daughter-in-law after he refused to sell the ancestral property at Yacharam in Ranga Reddy district on Saturday night.

According to the police, the victim, Karre Mallaiah, 75, lived along with his son, Karre Venkataiah and daughter-in-law, Mangali at Tammaloniguda village in Yacharam. A few years ago, Venkataiah performed his daughter’s marriage and since then was facing some financial issues.

Due to this, he asked his father Mallaiah to sell an acre of land the family owns in the village and pay him money. However, Mallaiah opposed it leading to frequent quarrels between the father and son.

“On Saturday night, Venkataiah came home and again demanded his father to sell the land. An argument ensued between them during which, Venkataiah hit his father and later the couple throttled him to death,” said Yacharam Inspector, S Lingaiah.

On information the police reached the spot and shifted the body for postmortem examination to Osmania Hospital mortuary. A case is booked and efforts are on to nab Venkataiah who is absconding.