Telangana Sona sees traction in many countries

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 06:52 PM, Fri - 14 October 22

Developed by Professor Jayashankar Telangana State Agriculture University (PJTSAU), Telangana Sona is now going places.

Hyderabad: Not just in India, Telangana Sona is now a huge hit in many countries. A fine variety of rice, popular as diabetic rice, it is now in demand in Netherlands, Ireland, UK, US, Australia, Dubai and other Middle East countries.

Developed by Professor Jayashankar Telangana State Agriculture University (PJTSAU), Telangana Sona (RNR15048) is now going places. It is popular in other countries especially due to its low glycemic index, which can aid in addressing lifestyle issues like diabetes.

Also Read Siddipet: Farmers reap profits with Telangana Sona

Since last couple of years, the demand for Telangana Sona has been growing. Though not precisely about 100 tonnes of rice was being exported a month from the country to different countries, said Runith Reddy, Sales and Marketing Head of Deccan Mudra.

“Generally, market has to be developed for promoting any rice variety but for Telangana Sona, no such effort is required. It’s a hit instantaneously in many countries,” he said, adding a kg of Telangana Sona is sold by Deccan Mudra in retail market at Rs.1,699 for 20 kgs. Deccan Mudra sources seeds from the PJTSAU and signs buyback agreement with farmers for cultivation and procurement of the crop.

Since introduction of this variety by PJTSAU, many farmers in other States are cultivating extensively and reaping good profits. On an average, it is cultivated in about two to three lakh acres each in Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Chattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh and Andhra Pradesh, said PJTSAU Research Head Dr. Jagadeeshwar.

And, now it is gaining popularity in Kerala also as few farmers reportedly are cultivating the variety in Palakkad and other areas. Apart from health benefits to individuals, cultivation of Telangana Sona is beneficial to farmers and millers as well.

For farmers, it generates high yield in short duration, besides being blast resistant and for traders it is beneficial due to high head rice recovery and very fine grain. From the consumer perspective, low glycemic index and good cooking quality are the benefits.

Telangana Sona (RNR 15048) was a short duration (120 days), blast resistant rice variety suitable for both kharif (vanakalam) and Rabi (Yasangi) seasons. The University was popularizing the benefits through branding value chain approach involving all different stake holders and signing agreements with different companies for extending licences, he said.