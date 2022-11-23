Telangana: Special electoral enrolment drive on November 26-27 and December 3-4

The Block Level Officers would be available at the polling stations to receive application forms during special enrolment drive.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 11:28 PM, Wed - 23 November 22

Hyderabad: Chief Electoral Officer Vikas Raj on Wednesday informed that a special electoral enrolment drive would be organised on November 26-27 and December 3-4 in the State to enable people to enrol themselves in the voter list.

The CEO convened a meeting with representatives of political parties and appraised them of the ongoing Special Summary Revision(SSR) of electoral rolls. He stated that during the special enrolment drive the Block Level Officers would be available at the polling stations to receive application forms. He said that the SSR activities have been progressing in a robust manner since August 1 and the draft roll was published on November 9. He further stated that citizens who have attained 18 years can enrol themselves, and those who are above 17 years can also apply in advance.He urged the political parties to help encourage linking of voter Id with Aadhar Card.

He further appealed to the political parties to appoint Booth Level Agents(BLA’s) from their side.The representatives belonging to political parties like BJP, TRS, TDP, MIM, CPI, CPI (M), YSRTP,and others attended the meeting and offered their suggestions on the SSR activity. Amongst the various suggestions, the political parties requested to give address based search for electors, to fix up the boundaries of polling stations by preparing a nazri naksha map for all polling stations and to give the details of PSE’s which were deleted.

Further, the political parties requested that the BLO’s should be instructed to stay in their polling stations on the special campaign days, for which the CEO stated that all DEO’s/ERO’s were already instructed regarding this.