Telangana: Sports infrastructure getting a boost in Kothagudem

By James Edwin Published Date - 06:39 PM, Sat - 11 March 23

Collector Anudeep D and SP Dr. Vineeth G playing futsal at the newly developed futsal court in Kothagudem.

Kothagudem: With the State government giving priority to games and sports promotion in Telangana, sports infrastructure is getting a boost in Kothagudem.

The newest addition to existing sports fields is a futsal court developed at Rajiv Park in the town with an expenditure of Rs 40 lakh. Futsal is a FIFA-recognised form of football-based small-sided game played on a hard court smaller than a football pitch. The futsal court has a synthetic pitch. The connection between football and futsal is, futsal techniques are used in training football teams, especially the beginners, across the world. It helps develop a more technical style of play among the players.

District Collector Anudeep Durishetty, a football fan who recently inaugurated the court along with Superintendent of Police Dr. Vineeth G, told Telangana Today that it was planned to engage coaches to train youngsters.

He informed that it is being planned to develop two tennis courts with synthetic turf and it is at proposal stage. Similarly, an indoor badminton court is in the pipeline. The process of identifying a place is underway and it will be finalised in a couple of months.

Sadhana grounds and other places are being inspected for the purpose and in a couple months it will be finalised. A basketball court has already been developed at Pragathi Maidan, Barley pit area, Durishetty said.

According to municipal officials’ plans have been made to develop a walking track with an expenditure of Rs 35 lakh at Pragathi Maidan for the convenience of walkers. It may be noted that there is a large sports ground, Prakasam stadium, being maintained by the SCCL in the town.