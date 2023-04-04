Telangana: SSC examination answer sheets go missing in Adilabad

Education department officials said the answer sheets went missing after handing over them to the postal department

By Telangana Today Updated On - 11:36 AM, Tue - 4 April 23

Representational image

Adilabad: A bundle containing answer sheets of the SSC examination went missing while being shifted from a centre to the bus stand in Utnoor mandal centre on Tuesday.

Police said the bundle, consisting of 30 answer sheets, went missing, following which a case registered.

Education department officials said the answer sheets went missing after handing over them to the postal department. A total of 1,011 students appeared for the examination in five centres in Utnoor mandal headquarters.