Telangana: SSC Public Exams all set to commence from Monday

Hyderabad: The SSC Public Examinations are all set to commence from Monday. A total of 5,09,275 Class X students have registered for the exams which begins with the first language paper.

While the exam starts at 9.30 am, students will be given a five minutes grace period to enter the exam hall after which no student will be allowed into the centre.

The Directorate of Government Examinations has made elaborate arrangements for conduct of exams including constitution of 2,861 centres across the State. The chief superintendent office room in all the centres have been equipped with CCTV cameras and question papers have to be opened in the surveillance of the CCTV camera only. The CCTV footage has to be submitted to the DEO on the last day of the examination.

Around 33,000 invigilators have been deployed to the centres. A total of 140 flying squads and four squads from the Directorate’s office will oversee the conduct of the exams across the State. Sitting squads have also been constituted by the district educational officers in the district concerned.

The exam timing has been extended by 30 minutes, this year, and will be held from 9.30 am to 12.45 pm as against 9.30 am to 12.15 pm during the earlier years. The objective paper or part-B in all the subjects has to be answered in the last half-an-hour only.

However, for the English language, the objective paper will be given along with the theory question paper. The exams will conclude with SSC Vocational Course (Theory) on June 1.

