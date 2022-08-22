Telangana State Election Commissioner Parthasarathi visits Vemulawada shrine

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 09:24 PM, Mon - 22 August 22

TS election commissioner C Parthasarathi and his family members performing pujas in Rajarajeshwara Swamy temple in Vemulawada on Monday.

Rajanna-Sircilla: Telangana State Election Commissioner C Parthasarathi visited Rajarajeshwara Swamy temple, Vemulwada on Monday. He along with family members had a darshan of the presiding deity and performed special pujas in the shrine. Besides offering the famous Kodemokku, special Abhishekam and Kunkuma puja were also performed. Later, they were blessed by temple priests at Kalyana Mandapam. Executive Officer Rama Devi presented Sheshavastram and prasadam.

Earlier, Parthasarathi and his family members were given a warm welcome with purnakumbha amid vedic hymns by temple priests when they arrived at the shrine. Temple AEOs B Srinivas, P Naveen, observers N Mahesh and Thirupathi Rao, local Tahsildhar and others were present.